Women's World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned after 20 minutes

A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women's World Cup was abandoned after only 20 minutes Friday because of what the Irish said was the “overly physical” nature of the match.

Ireland said in a statement the behind-closed-doors game in Brisbane was called off after consultation with match officials, and the team then held a full training session on the field instead.

Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to the hospital with a shin injury sustained during the match. Two Colombia players received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes.

Ireland Football later said in a tweet that an x-ray and CT scan on O'Sullivan's injury showed no fracture and that she would work with the team's medical staff on a “return to play'' procedure. It did not say whether she would play in Ireland's opening match against Australia next Thursday in Sydney.

Media were reportedly not allowed to attend the Brisbane game.

The World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts July 20.

