Ons Jabeur plays Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women''s final
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women's final.
They go into Saturday's title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.
The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.
She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.
The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.
She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CWC Qualifiers: Williams, Muzarabani shine as Zimbabwe overcome resilient Oman to continue winning streak
Top grandmasters Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more tournaments like Global Chess League for women players
How Mecca is the lynchpin for Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism drive
BRS getting grand reception in Maharashtra, says Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao
Maharashtra is according me a grand reception when I am going there to establish our party (BRS), says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.