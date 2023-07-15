Left Menu

Durand Cup Trophy Tour sets foot on magnificent INS Vikrant at Kochi

At a ceremonial event, the trophies were unveiled by Chief Guest, Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training in the presence of legendary Indian football player IM Vijayan.The event was graced by representatives from prominent Kerala football clubs, sportspersons and media personnel.

Durand Cup Trophy in INS Vikrant (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The 132nd edition of the prestigious Durand Cup made its historic trophy tour debut onboard India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi on Friday. It was a momentous occasion hosting three magnificent Durand Cup Trophies on the flight deck of Vikrant epitomising grandeur and charisma. At a ceremonial event, the trophies were unveiled by Chief Guest, Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training in the presence of legendary Indian football player IM Vijayan. The event was graced by representatives from prominent Kerala football clubs, sportspersons and media personnel.

In his address, the Chief Guest brought out that the Indian Navy has been at the forefront of promoting sports and sportspersons, who have consistently won laurels for the nation on the highest international sporting platforms. The Durand Cup is a leading beacon in the sporting world towards this endeavour, where the best of India's talents can showcase their skills. This tournament exemplifies the values of discipline, dedication and teamwork that are central to both football and a life in the military. He congratulated the Eastern Command of the Indian Army for organising this tournament for the last four commitments towards maintaining the golden legacy of the Durand Cup editions and wished them success in the 132nd edition. Speaking on the occasion, IM Vijayan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Southern Naval Command for the invite and extended his best wishes to all the participating teams. He thanked the organizers for their unwavering

The trophies were flagged off for a city tour across various locations at Kochi for public display. Kochi is the ninth stop in the 15-city trophy tour which commenced on June 30, 2023, from New Delhi. The trophy would be flagged in at Kolkata before the commencement of the tournament on August 3, 2023. (ANI)

