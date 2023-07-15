West Ham confirms skipper Declan Rice's departure, but Arsenal yet to announce arrival

West Ham United confirmed on Saturday that their skipper Declan Rice has left the club for a British record transfer fee. "West Ham United can confirm that agreement has been reached for Declan Rice to leave the Club for a British record transfer fee," said a statement from The Hammers.

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal, who has not been mentioned in the statement, is yet to announce Rice's arrival to the club for £105m, a record fee between two English clubs. The 24-year-old leaves the club after making 245 senior appearances, the last of which saw him lift the UEFA Europa Conference League and ending club's 43-year wait for a big title, as per club's official website.

He made a progress from Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath and made his first team debut for West Ham in May 2017. Over time, he established himself as one of the most talented young footballers across the world. He won the 'Hammer of the Year' in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He also made his debut for England at international level in March 2019 and has played 43 games so far. He was named as skipper of West Ham in summer of 2022 following Noble's retirement and enjoyed a solid final season as David Moyes-managed side won their second major European title.

Rice had also posted a farewell message on Instagram announcing his departure from the club. "I can't believe an incredible 10 years has come to an end. West Ham has been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Saying goodbye is never easy," he said.

"I have had some unbelievable highs, none higher than that night in Prague. I have also grown a lot as a person, a player and as a captain. "From the very first moment I captained the side, under the guidance of Nobes [Mark Noble], I have felt nothing other than pride & passion. As a captain, delivering that European trophy was the icing on the cake."

"My connection with the fans means everything to me and my family. You have treated us like one of your own since the day I arrived. Thank you. Everyone knows how special West Ham is as a club that goes for all managers, coaches, back room staff and of course, my team mates. "Thank you for some amazing memories and some of the best days of my life. Love you all. Love Dec," he concluded.

Manager David Moyes also commented on Rice's departure and thanked him for his contributions. "I would like to personally thank Declan for everything he has done during his time at West Ham United. Obviously it is sad when we say goodbye to someone who has been with us for so long but we must now look forward."

"West Ham United is a huge Club and, as history shows, no player is ever bigger than the Club. Our entire focus now is on building upon the success we enjoyed last season, adding to our talented UEFA Europa Conference League title winning squad as we enter our third consecutive season in Europe, and continuing to develop the best young talent through our successful Academy," he concluded. (ANI)

