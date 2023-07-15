Left Menu

New entrants Surrey Jaguars ready to unleash power-packed performance in Global T20 Canada debut

The Surrey Jaguars will be eager to emerge as title contenders with a formidable squad comprising the likes of Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Litton Das, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris. Their pursuit for glory will be stewarded by the veteran coach Lalchand Rajput.

Surrey Jaguars head coach Lalchand Rajput (Image: Global T20 Canada). Image Credit: ANI
With the highly anticipated Global T20 Canada tournament just around the corner, new entrants Surrey Jaguars are all set to make an impression in their maiden appearance. The third edition of the star-studded league will begin on July 20 at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The league also features Mississauga Panthers, Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers and Vancouver Knights. The Surrey Jaguars will be eager to emerge as title contenders with a formidable squad comprising the likes of Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Litton Das, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris. Their pursuit for glory will be stewarded by the veteran coach Lalchand Rajput. Having previously guided a franchise to a trophy in the 2019 edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament, his experience will prove to be a vital asset for the Jaguars.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Head Coach Lalchand Rajput expressed confidence in his squad. He said, "We have got a very good mixture of seniors and juniors. We have Alex Hales and Iftikhar Ahmed as marquee players and we also have a very good set of international players like Ben Cutting, Litton Das and Mohammed Harris." He further added that the team has several strong players from the Associate Nations as well as from Canada, "The tournament is a unique opportunity for players from Associate Nations and Canada to rub shoulders with international players and develop their skills. I am sure they will be eager to make their mark on the game and showcase their talent. We have a good mixture of players from Associate Nations including Ayan Khan and Jatinder Singh from Oman, Bernard Scholtz from the Netherlands and Sandeep Lamichhane, the leg spinner from Nepal," he remarked.

Talking about Canadian players in the team, he reiterated the promising combination of youth and experience, "From Canada, we have a fantastic batsman in Pargat Singh and a lethal bowler in Dillon Heyliger, we also have very promising youngsters from the U-19 set-up as well." The explosive opener, Alex Hales also shared his excitement to be a part of the marquee tournament. "I am excited to join the Surrey Jaguars. I can't wait to get to Canada, it will be by first time there and I am looking forward to the contest." he said. Echoing his teammate's excitement, Australian all-rounder, Ben Cutting said, "I can't wait for the action to begin, I am thrilled to join the Jaguars and experience the atmosphere."

Kitted in shades of spotted yellow and purple, the Surrey Jaguars will begin their campaign against the Montreal Tigers on the 22nd of July at the CAA Centre in Brampton. (ANI)

