There's some nasty stuff been said but…: Australia's Alex Carey on Bairstow's dismissal

Speaking for the first time after the whole episode of the Bairstow's dismissal, Carey said that some "nasty stuff" things were said about him, however, the whole team is together. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 16:49 IST
Alex Carey (Image: cricket.com.au)
  
  United Kingdom

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey reflecting back to his infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's and said that some "nasty stuff" things were sad about him in past few days. Speaking for the first time after the whole episode of the Bairstow's dismissal, Carey said that some "nasty stuff" things were said about him, however, the whole team is together.

"There's some nasty stuff been said but…it is the Ashes, there was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia I still think we've got lots of fans and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Australian players were booed in the Lord's Long Room and as a measure, some restrictions were imposed and three MCC members were suspended.

Talking about the debate of the "spirit of cricket", Carey said that everyone is entitled to their opinion. "It's one of those things where a stumping that's given out on field is turned into a massive story. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I absolutely respect that. Everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well. Not just myself, the whole group's had some stuff spoken about them. But we're really tight. We understand what's important and who matters and those guys definitely have our back," he added.

"We're all in it together, we were all out there, all walked through the Long Room together, post-match we all discussed it together. Don't think the group would do anything differently," the Australian wicketkeeper further added. Carey also said that Bairstow not attempting any shots so he thought to stump him down.

"We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn't playing any shots. When he ducked his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so I instinctively grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history," "I've definitely been out to that a few times and I've tried to do it in the past as well. My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. [The] captain came up to me, he said, 'you'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time.'

"From my point of view, I wasn't called [out] on it back when I'd have tried it about the spirit of cricket and when I was given out in the same sort of manner, I didn't question it either," he said. When asked about Nathan Lyon's injury, he said, "Nathan Lyon was bowling beautifully before he got injured and creating lots of opportunities. Murph [Todd Murphy] obviously didn't have as much opportunity last game but that will certainly change I think in Manchester.

"The quicks have bowled beautifully…[I've been] just trying to adapt on the go as well with a little bit of wobble that we haven't seen. Feeling good, feel pretty solid in front of wicket, the last game wasn't one that I would have loved, but you can see over here that when the clouds come over it's a different game." Australia will play their fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground starting on July 19 to claim the series. Australia is leading the series by 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

