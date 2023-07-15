Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joins Monaco on 5-year deal

Left Menu

Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Khn joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg on Saturday.The German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.Khn was hired as a replacement for Alexander Nbel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.Khn previously played for Schalke, Stuttgart and Leipzig, as well as Germany from under-15 to under-18 level.

Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg on Saturday.

The German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Köhn was hired as a replacement for Alexander Nübel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.

Köhn previously played for Schalke, Stuttgart and Leipzig, as well as Germany from under-15 to under-18 level. He then decided to play for Swistzerland.

With Salzburg, Köhn won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles in 2022 and 2023 and was named the league's best goalkeeper last season. 

