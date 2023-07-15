Cycling-Tour de France stage 14 halted after crash
The 14th stage of the Tour de France was stopped on Saturday after several riders were involved in a crash at the back of the peloton, organisers said.
The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left to go, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher.
The stage will resume later.
