Cycling-Tour de France stage 14 halted after crash

The 14th stage of the Tour de France was stopped on Saturday after several riders were involved in a crash at the back of the peloton, organisers said.

The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left to go, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher.

The stage will resume later.

