Cycling-Tour de France stage 14 resumes after being stopped by crash

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:42 IST
The 14th stage of the Tour de France resumed after a 25-minute stop after several riders were involved in a massive crash at the back of the peloton on Saturday.

The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left in the stage, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher. South African Louis Meintjes, who was 13th in the general classification, also pulled out.

"Several riders sustained bruises and we can expect more to abandon," Tour doctor Gilles Mercier said.

