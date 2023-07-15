Cycling-Tour de France stage 14 resumes after being stopped by crash
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:42 IST
- Country:
- France
The 14th stage of the Tour de France resumed after a 25-minute stop after several riders were involved in a massive crash at the back of the peloton on Saturday.
The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left in the stage, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher. South African Louis Meintjes, who was 13th in the general classification, also pulled out.
"Several riders sustained bruises and we can expect more to abandon," Tour doctor Gilles Mercier said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South African
- Antonio Pedrero
- Louis Meintjes
- Movistar
- Gilles Mercier
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South African exports to BRICS partner Russia dropped after Ukraine war
FOCUS-South African food producers warn of higher prices as infrastructure crumbles
Want to compete with Surya, Kohli if I come back: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers
Suspected gas leak kills at least 16 in South African informal settlement
South African police launch manhunt after 6 shot dead