Cycling-Tour de France stage 14 resumes after being stopped by crash

The 14th stage of the Tour de France resumed after a 25-minute stop after several riders were involved in a massive crash at the back of the peloton on Saturday.

The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left in the stage, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher. South African Louis Meintjes, who was 13th in the general classification, also pulled out.

"Several riders sustained bruises and we can expect more to abandon," Tour doctor Gilles Mercier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)