Avinash Sable returns for his third Diamond League appearance this season

The Polish meet, to be held on 16th July, will have a strong field including Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, World, and Diamond League champion, 2019 Diamond League Champion Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale, and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:24 IST
Indian athlete Avinash Sable (Image: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Avinash Sable will make his third appearance in the 2023 Diamond League as the elite series moves to the Silesia Stadium, Poland. The 28-year-old finished fifth in the seventh leg in Stockholm on July 2, clocking 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, earning him four qualification points. In his first run of the Diamond League season at Rabat in May, Sable finished 10th with a time of 8:17.18s. The Polish meet, to be held on July 16, will have a strong field including Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, World, and Diamond League champion, 2019 Diamond League Champion Ethiopia's Getnet Wale, and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot.

Fans will get to witness current Olympic champions and World record holders in action as the high-profile athletes will get world-class competition before heading into the World Championships next month. Jakob Ingebrigtsen (men's 1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi, and Mutaz Essa Barshim (men's high jump), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (women's 100m hurdles) form a select group of Olympic champions appearing in Poland. Men's 100m and women's 100m hurdles world champions Fred Kerley and Tobi Amusan respectively will also be seen in action. Yulimar Rojas (women's triple jump), Wayde van Niekerk (men's 400m), Mondo Duplantis (men's pole vault) and Ryan Crouser (men's shot put) will headline their events making it to top-flight athletics meeting to watch out for.

The 2023 Polish Diamond League from Silesia Stadium on Sunday will be start from 7:30 PM onwards on JioCinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

