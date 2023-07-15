Left Menu

Australian forward Knowles joins Hyderabad FC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:53 IST
Former Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced the signing of Australian attacker Joe Knowles.

The 27-year-old represented Brisbane Roar in the A-League last season, and joined as the second new foreign overseas player for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

''It is a great honour to sign for this club," said Knowles, after completing the formalities.

"Hyderabad FC have done unbelievably well in the four years as a club and I look forward to being a part of the history here, going forward," he added.

Having started his career with Perth Glory in his hometown, Knowles is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the A-League, where he climbed up through the system.

Knowles is best known for his heroics in helping Oakleigh Cannons to their maiden National Premier League Championship in 2022, scoring 21 goals in two seasons with the club.

A versatile attacker who can play across the front line, Knowles is a tough player to hold in defense.

He is a strong dribbler, can score from long range and registered three assists and a goal, in 21 appearances in his debut top-flight season in Australia.

