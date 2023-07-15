Left Menu

India announces 90-member contingent for ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023

The junior shooting world championships, now in its third edition, will see 90 Indian shooters vie for medals in pistol, rifle and shotgun competitions in the under-21 age category. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:24 IST
India announces 90-member contingent for ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian contingent of 90 shooters will compete in the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 which is scheduled to start at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea on Sunday, as per Olympics.com. The junior shooting world championships, now in its third edition, will see 90 Indian shooters vie for medals in pistol, rifle and shotgun competitions in the under-21 age category.

India won 43 medals at the recent ISSF World Championship Juniors, held two years ago in Lima, Peru, including 17 gold, 16 silver, and 10 bronze. Darshna Rathore, who won bronze in the women's individual skeet event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, is among the squad members. The 21-year-old shooter will compete in the trap event for women.

Raiza Dhillon, 19, will shoot in the women's skeet events. Dhillon combined with Ganemat Sekhon and Areeba Khan to win the gold medal in the women's skeet team event at the last edition. Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat, who won an individual gold medal at Lima 2021 edition in double trap, will compete in trap events alongside Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek, a member of the silver medal-winning men's trap team in Lima.

Naamya Kapoor, who won women's 25m pistol team gold alongside Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan at the last edition, will also compete. Over 550 shooters from 44 countries will take part in the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023, which will conclude on July 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

