Tennis-Vondrousova upsets Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 to win the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:04 IST
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 to win the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday. The 24-year-old left-hander became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title in the professional era, leaving sixth seed Jabeur as the runner-up for the second successive year.

Jabeur was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to win one of the four majors. She produced a nervy display under the Centre Court roof, however, and Vondrousova, who had wrist surgery last year and missed the tournament, stayed cool to claim the title.

 

