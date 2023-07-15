Left Menu

Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win Wimbledon women's championship

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marketa Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final Saturday.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd and was the first unseeded woman to play for the title at the All England Club in 60 years.

Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.

This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. AP BS BS

