Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win Wimbledon women's championship
PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Marketa Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final Saturday.
Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd and was the first unseeded woman to play for the title at the All England Club in 60 years.
Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.
This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. AP BS BS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grand Slam
- Ons Jabeur
- Vondrousova
- AP BS BS
- French Open
- Wimbledon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts on Monday
Tennis-Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24 at Wimbledon
"Wimbledon for moment is my worst slam...": Daniil Medvedev ahead of grasscourt Grand Slam
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
Tennis-Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown