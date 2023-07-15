"It is unfair to deprive people of...": Pakistan's former captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan's participation in CWC 

Pakistan's former captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq expressed his thoughts on Pakistan's cricket team participation in the Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India from October 5 onwards, saying that it would unfair to deprive fans of Indian and Pakistani sides of a chance to see their teams play against each other. "When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket? Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," the former Pakistani cricketer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's Interior and Foreign Ministry for official clearance to travel to India on July 2. The letter asked for advice on whether the Pakistan team was allowed to travel to India, and if so, if there are any reservations about any of the five venues earmarked for hosting games featuring the Men in Green.

The former chief selector of the Pakistan national team, further said, "It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot. Certainly, Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India." "The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions," he added.

"What is happening outside their sphere, they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition." Pakistan have not visited India since the 2016 men's T20 World Cup.

Last year, there was much speculation around the participation of both teams in the Asia Cup and World Cup, to be hosted by Pakistan (originally) and India, respectively.PCB proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup where India gets to play all of its matches at some neutral venue, which later turned out to be Sri Lanka. Last month, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced a hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, with Pakistan set to host four matches out of 13, while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka.

The two teams haven't played against each other in any bilateral series for over ten years, and face off only at the ICC and ACC tournaments. It is anticipated that since the current Pakistani government's term is set to expire in August, any decision about the team's trip to India would probably be postponed until the new administration enters office.

At this time, it's unlikely that the present administration will make an official declaration. The 2016 situation can repeat when Nawaz Sharif's government gave the team a last-minute clearance to travel after sending a delegation to India for security assessment. (ANI)

