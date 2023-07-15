Samoan weightlifter Don Opeloge on record-breaking spree at Commonwealth Championships

Samoa's Don Opeloge went on a record-smashing spree as he claimed three Commonwealth marks on his way to a sensational gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships here on Saturday.

In a power-packed performance, Don broke the Commonwealth records in snatch (172kg), clean and jerk (207kg) as well as the total weight lifted (379kg) in the men's 102kg weight class.

The 24-year-old was in a class of his own as he lifted a whopping 44kg more than India's Harcharan Singh, who won the silver medal with a total effort of 335kg (152kg+183kg).

''I am happy with my performance here today. I couldn't get that final lift but I will try harder next time to get it,'' Don told PTI.

Once everyone was done with their lifts in snatch section, Don went about his three attempts with absolute ease.

In his first attempt, he heaved 160kg before adding eight kilograms on the barbell for a record shattering 168kg, which he executed perfectly.

The 96kg reigning Commonwealth Games champion, who has moved up to an Olympic category, then bettered the record with a lift of 172kg and broke into celebratory jig.

He claimed the gold with his first clean and jerk attempt of 200kg.

The Samoan then went on to shatter his own clean and jerk and total lift record with a 207kg attempt.

Having already secured the gold, Don, whose sister Ele Opeloge is Samoa's lone Olympic medallist, attempted a 214kg lift but unfortunately failed to succeed.

There was never a doubt as to who would win the gold in the category but Australia's Leon Vogeler-Schmid 333kg (150kg+1183kg) gave Harcharan tough competition for the silver.

''My performance was good today. Seeing Don set so many records has motivated me to do better,'' Harcharan said.

India's only gold medal of the day in the senior event was won by Vanshita Verma in women's 81kg category.

It was a two-lifter affair but was exciting nonetheless with only one kg separating Vanshita 205kg (90kg+115kg) from Wales' Emma McCready 204kg (93kg+111kg).

Vanshita made up for a below-par snatch section as she lifted 115kg in her second clean and jerk attempt. Had the Indian succeeded in her final attempt of 121kg, the difference would have been more.

In the men's 96kg event, home lifters Harshad Wadekar and Jagdish Vishwakarma finished second and third respectively.

While Harshad had the best effort of 346kg (155kg+191kg), Jagdish lifted 341kg (149Kg+192kg).

Had Jagdish successfully hoisted 199kg in his final clean and jerk attempt, he would have been on top of the podium. However, England's Cyrille Tchatchet 347kg (155kg+192kg) won the gold medal.

In the morning session, a failed clean and jerk attempt of 174kg cost Amarjit Guru the gold medal in the men's 89kg weight class.

The Indian had the best effort of 312kg (141kg+171kg) and settled for a silver medal.

Australian Taj Marsh 288kg (127kg+161kg) bagged the bronze medal.

SK Lal Basheer won the gold in the junior category with the best effort of 298kg (136kg +162kg).

