Cycling-Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14, Vingegaard retains lead
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:25 IST
Spain's Carlos Rodriguez won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 152km mountain trek from Annemasse on Saturday.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after taking third place behind his great rival Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.
