Cycling-Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14, Vingegaard retains lead

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:25 IST
Spain's Carlos Rodriguez won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 152km mountain trek from Annemasse on Saturday.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after taking third place behind his great rival Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

