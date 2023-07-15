Left Menu

"Tennis is crazy," says Marketa Vondrousova after clinching maiden Wimbledon title

“I don’t really know what’s happening right now. It’s an amazing feeling. I had a cast last year this time. This is amazing I can stand here, 'Tennis is crazy'," Vondrousova said after the match. 

After clinching the maiden Wimbledon title, Marketa Vondrousova was amused and said that "Tennis is crazy" game as she defeated No.6 seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the first unseeded Wimbledon champion on Saturday. Unseeded Czech Republic player Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title.

"I don't really know what's happening right now. It's an amazing feeling. I had a cast last year this time. This is amazing I can stand here, 'Tennis is crazy'," Vondrousova said after the match as quoted by WTA's official website. Martina Navratilova, grinning in the Royal Box, witnessed another Czech left-hander win the Wimbledon title, adding to her nine and Petra Kvitova's two.

This is the third time that Jabeur has lost a major final in a year's time. Jabeur lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina last year as well, and the US Open final to Iga Swiatek. Those defeats weighed hard on her. "This is very, very tough, I think this is the most painful loss of my career," Jabeur said after losing the final.

Jabeur, clearly out of sorts, made numerous unusual errors, but when she broke Vondrousova, she found herself with a 4-2 advantage. That's when it all came crumbling down; Vondrousova claimed the first set by winning 16 of the following 18 points and four straight games. Jabeur's service was terrible, and he was broken three times. Vondrousova, who played with patience, took 11 winners from Jabeur, but there were also 15 unforced errors. Jabeur rebounded, like she has done for the past two weeks, breaking Vondrousova and raced out to a 3-1 lead. But the Czech, playing even better defence, quickly regained possession. The ninth game proved decisive. Vondrousova forced the turnover by playing near to the baseline and taking the ball early. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

