Tennis-Britain's Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Koolhof

Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:29 IST
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (Photo: Wimbledon) Image Credit: ANI
Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Saturday. A clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

The 33-year-old Skupski, who collapsed to the ground after match point, is the first British man to win the men's doubles at Wimbledon since Jonathan Marray played alongside Frederick Nielson in 2012. Skupski adds the men's doubles crown to the mixed doubles titles he won in 2021 and 2022.

It was the second time that Granollers and Zeballos had fallen at the final hurdle at Wimbledon, having been beaten in 2021 by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

