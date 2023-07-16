Soccer-Wales captain Ramsey leaves Nice
The 32-year-old midfielder and former Arsenal player had arrived at the French side last August on a free transfer and made 34 appearances, scoring once. Ramsey, a fluent Welsh speaker, became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011 aged 20, and earned 82 international caps.
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has left Nice by mutual agreement, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday, with British media reporting that he was close to returning to his boyhood club, Championship side Cardiff City. The 32-year-old midfielder and former Arsenal player had arrived at the French side last August on a free transfer and made 34 appearances, scoring once.
Ramsey, a fluent Welsh speaker, became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011 aged 20, and earned 82 international caps. He was a part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and participated in the World Cup in Qatar last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Wales call up uncapped Plumtree for pre-World Cup camp
Women, girls responsible for fetching water for households without supplies: UNICEF-WHO report
UNICEF India head bats for developing child-friendly cities
60 per cent of primary-school-age girls, 40 pc of boys not receiving education in Afghanistan: UNICEF
WHO and UNICEF launch manual on 6 steps to build infodemic insights report