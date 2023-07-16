Soccer-Wales captain Ramsey leaves Nice

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has left Nice by mutual agreement, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday, with British media reporting that he was close to returning to his boyhood club, Championship side Cardiff City. The 32-year-old midfielder and former Arsenal player had arrived at the French side last August on a free transfer and made 34 appearances, scoring once.

Ramsey, a fluent Welsh speaker, became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011 aged 20, and earned 82 international caps. He was a part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and participated in the World Cup in Qatar last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)