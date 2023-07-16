Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Vondrousova writes her own happy ending at Wimbledon to leave Jabeur in tears

When Marketa Vondrousova punched away a volley and fell to the ground after completing one of the most unexpected runs to the Wimbledon title, a jumble of thoughts must have been running through her head. After all, Saturday was meant to be the day when Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur would finally become the first Arab and first African woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Tennis-Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Carlos Alcaraz will have to kick Novak Djokovic off his Wimbledon throne in Sunday's final because he will not be given an inch, according to seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander. The 20-year-old Spaniard will attempt to end Djokovic's 34-match winning run on the Wimbledon grass and deny the Serbian a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and fifth straight title at the All England Club where he has been champion seven times.

Tennis-Britain's Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Koolhof

Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Saturday. A clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

Tennis-Back to square one for Jabeur as she looks to past champions for inspiration

The tears flowing down Ons Jabeur's face as she trudged up to accept a Wimbledon runner's-up plate for the second year running from Britain's Princess of Wales told their own story -- the Tunisian did not want another silver salver in her collection. While it is a prize given only to those who finish second at the grasscourt major, for Jabeur it will be a painful reminder of how close she was to achieving something she desperately wanted.

Soccer-Women's World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers

Soccer-playing mums will be front-and-centre when the Women's World Cup kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand after tenuous progress since the 2019 tournament for working mothers. United States co-captain Alex Morgan will be travelling with her three-year-old daughter Charlie.

Tennis-Most painful defeat ever, says heart-broken Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur

A crestfallen Ons Jabeur described Saturday's 6-4 6-4 defeat by the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon singles final as the most painful of her career. Crowd favourite Jabeur, 28, carried the hopes of Tunisia, Africa and the Arab world into the showpiece match, but her game fell apart horribly on Centre Court.

Motor racing-Evans wins Rome's crash-hit Formula E race as Cassidy goes top

Jaguar's Mitch Evans won a crash-halted first of two Formula E races in Rome on Saturday, as fellow New Zealander Nick Cassidy retook the overall lead in the electric championship for Envision Racing. Evans started on pole position and beat runner-up Cassidy by 1.6 seconds with Maserati's Maximilian Guenther third in the manufacturer's home race.

Cycling-Vintage duel continues as Vingegaard, Pogacar draw on first Alpine stage

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard crossed swords again in their vintage duel on the Tour de France on Saturday as the defending champion gained just one second over the two-time winner at the end of an epic, incident-marred stage. Slovenian Pogacar beat Vingegaard in the sprint for second place behind 14th stage winner Carlos Rodriguez of Spain but now trails the Dane, who picked up an extra bonus second, by a mere 10 seconds.

Tennis-Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Czech Marketa Vondrousova left Tunisia's Ons Jabeur heart-broken once again as she claimed a surprise 6-4 6-4 victory on Saturday to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title. The 24-year-old left-hander, who a year ago needed wrist surgery, proved too steady for the error-strewn Jabeur who ended up as runner-up as she did in 2022.

Soccer-Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Argentine great Lionel Messi has completed his signing for Inter Miami on a deal that will keep him in Florida until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said on Saturday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be joining the squad in the coming days and will hold a franchise player spot, the club added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)