Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: Maha minister

Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode has said well-equipped stadiums will be built at Latur and Udgir in the district.

He was speaking on Saturday at a programme organised by the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association to mark the birth anniversary of `Kabaddi Maharshi' Shankarrao Salvi, popularly known as Buwa Salvi.

''From Latur district, I have got the opportunity to work as sports minister after Dilip Deshmukh,'' Bansode said.

''I will make efforts to set up well-equipped stadiums in the state after visiting the best stadiums in the country,'' the minister said, adding that well-equipped stadiums like the Balewadi stadium in Pune will be built in Latur and Udgir.

