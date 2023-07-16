Left Menu

India-Bang Women series: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss in 1st ODI, elects to field

Indian women are heading into the series after a 2-1 series win in T20Is over the hosts. While the bowling was great, India's batting collapses emerged as one of the biggest concerns for the Women in Blue in the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, denied India a clean sweep with a win in the final T20I and has something to be proud of as they start the ODI series.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:23 IST
India-Bang Women series: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss in 1st ODI, elects to field
Team India has elected to field first. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at Mirpur on Sunday. India is heading into the series after a series win in T20Is by 2-1 over the hosts. While the bowling was great, India's batting collapses emerged as one of the biggest concerns for the Women in Blue in the series. Bangladesh on the other hand, denied India a clean sweep with a win in the final T20I and has something to be proud of as they start the ODI series.

Amanjot Kaur and Bareddy Anusha are making their ODI debuts for India. Priya Punia is also making her return to the side for the first time since March 2021. India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun. (ANI)

