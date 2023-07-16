Left Menu

On day Messi deal announced, Inter Miami's winless streak reaches 11 with 3-0 loss to St Louis

The club has never scored in four road matches against first-year teams.St. Louis City has eight wins, three losses and one draw at home in its first season.

PTI | Stlouis | Updated: 16-07-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:24 IST
Hours after Inter Miami announced its contract with Lionel Messi, the team's winless streak reached 11 with a 3-0 loss to St. Louis City on Saturday night in Gerardo Martino's debut as coach.

Messi was to be introduced Sunday night as Miami's stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Phil Neville was fired as Miami's coach on June 1 after 2 1/2 seasons. Martino, who coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina's national team, was hired June 28.

Miami has not won since May 13, losing seven straight games and losing its last four.

Samuel Adeniran and Tim Parker scored first-half goals for St. Louis.

Adeniran scored his third goal of the season, off a pass from from Indiana Vassilev, St. Louis (13-8-2) went ahead the 28th minute. Parker scored his third goal of the season in the 40th minute from Aziel Jackson's assist.

Eduard Löwen subbed in in the second half and got his sixth goal of the season in the 80th minute.

Roman Bürki saved three shots for St. Louis City. Drake Callender had eight saves for Inter Miami (5-14-3), which has one win, four losses and one draw against expansion teams. The club has never scored in four road matches against first-year teams.

St. Louis City has eight wins, three losses and one draw at home in its first season. The Western Conference leader is 8-0 at home when scoring multiple goals and are winless with three losses and a draw when its does not.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Inter Miami will host Charlotte. St. Louis City will host Austin.

