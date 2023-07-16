Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Vondrousova writes her own happy ending at Wimbledon to leave Jabeur in tears

When Marketa Vondrousova punched away a volley and fell to the ground after completing one of the most unexpected runs to the Wimbledon title, a jumble of thoughts must have been running through her head. After all, Saturday was meant to be the day when Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur would finally become the first Arab and first African woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Soccer-Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup

Forward Lea Schuller said she is confident two-time champions Germany can learn from the setbacks they faced at the last Women's World Cup and European Championship as they aim to make a deep run at the showpiece event in Australia and New Zealand this month. Germany dominated every European Championship from 1995 to 2013 with a record eight crowns, having also won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

Tennis-Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Carlos Alcaraz will have to kick Novak Djokovic off his Wimbledon throne in Sunday's final because he will not be given an inch, according to seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander. The 20-year-old Spaniard will attempt to end Djokovic's 34-match winning run on the Wimbledon grass and deny the Serbian a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and fifth straight title at the All England Club where he has been champion seven times.

Tennis-Britain's Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Koolhof

Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Saturday. A clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

Soccer-Women's World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers

Soccer-playing mums will be front-and-centre when the Women's World Cup kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand after tenuous progress since the 2019 tournament for working mothers. United States co-captain Alex Morgan will be travelling with her three-year-old daughter Charlie.

Tennis-Most painful defeat ever, says heart-broken Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur

A crestfallen Ons Jabeur described Saturday's 6-4 6-4 defeat by the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon singles final as the most painful of her career. Crowd favourite Jabeur, 28, carried the hopes of Tunisia, Africa and the Arab world into the showpiece match, but her game fell apart horribly on Centre Court.

Cricket-'I'd do it again," says Carey after controversial Bairstow dismissal

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has said he would not hesitate to repeat his controversial stumping of England's Jonny Bairstow should a similar opportunity arise in the final two tests of the ongoing Ashes series. Carey sparked a 'Spirit of Cricket' row that drew in the prime ministers of both nations when he stumped Bairstow after the Englishman was punished for stepping out of his crease during the second test at Lord's last month.

Cycling-Vintage duel continues as Vingegaard, Pogacar draw on first Alpine stage

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard crossed swords again in their vintage duel on the Tour de France on Saturday as the defending champion gained just one second over the two-time winner at the end of an epic, incident-marred stage. Slovenian Pogacar beat Vingegaard in the sprint for second place behind 14th stage winner Carlos Rodriguez of Spain but now trails the Dane, who picked up an extra bonus second, by a mere 10 seconds.

Soccer-While women's soccer boasts fierce LGBT advocates, FIFA reviews transgender rules

U.S. soccer veteran Megan Rapinoe raised the ire of retired tennis great Martina Navratilova when she said this week she would "absolutely" support a trans woman playing on the American squad. The inclusion of transgender athletes in women's events is one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport with World Athletics and World Aquatics among global federations that have tightened their rules in recent months.

Tennis-Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Czech Marketa Vondrousova left Tunisia's Ons Jabeur heart-broken once again as she claimed a surprise 6-4 6-4 victory on Saturday to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title. The 24-year-old left-hander, who a year ago needed wrist surgery, proved too steady for the error-strewn Jabeur who ended up as runner-up as she did in 2022.

