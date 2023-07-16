Left Menu

Rugby-Wallaby Ikitau out for up to 8 weeks with scapula fracture

Ikitau played on but was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes later in obvious pain. The 24-year-old, who has played 28 times for the Wallabies, was one of the best Australian players in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:03 IST
  Country:
  Australia

Australia have suffered a major blow as they continue their preparations for the World Cup after outside centre Len Ikitau was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a fractured scapula in his shoulder.

The hard-running midfielder sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday when Pumas fullback Emiliano Boffelli crashed into him as he scored a try. Ikitau played on but was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes later in obvious pain. Scans confirmed a fracture that will make him unavailable for Australia's next two tests against New Zealand and a World Cup warm-up against France. The 24-year-old, who has played 28 times for the Wallabies, was one of the best Australian players in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

