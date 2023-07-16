Left Menu

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:15 IST
Amanjot takes four wickets on ODI debut as India restrict Bangladesh to 152
Young India pace bowler Amanjot Kaur made an impressive ODI debut, grabbing four wickets for 31 runs as Bangladesh were restricted to 152 in 43 overs in the rain-truncated opening match here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side affair due to rain.

Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).

Bangladesh's last batter Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the 44th over as she was injured.

Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first. Amanjot and left-arm spinner Bareddy Anusha made their ODI debut, while top-order batter Priya Punia returned to the Indian squad for the first time since early 2021.

For Bangladesh Shorna Akter made her ODI debut.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 152 for 9 in 43 overs (Fargana Hoque 27, Nigar Sultana 39; Amanjot Kaur 4/31, Devika Vaidya 2/36, Deepti Sharma 1/26).

