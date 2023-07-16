Amanjot Kaur's four-wicket haul helps India restrict Bangladesh to 152 in 1st ODI

A disciplined bowling effort by Indian women, which saw debutant Amanjot Kaur shine with a four-wicket haul, helped the visitors restrict Bangladesh to just 152 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Mirpur on Sunday. Women in Blue needs 153 runs to go one-nil up in the series.

After electing to field first, India was off to a fine start. Debutant Amanjot Kaur made quick inroads into the Bangladeshi line-up, running out Sharmin Akhter for a duck and dismissing opener Murshida Khatun (13) after Harmanpreet took a catch at mid-off. Bangladesh was at 14/2 in 7.3 overs. At the end of powerplay, Bangladesh was at 14/2 with Fargana Hoque and skipper Nigar Sultana yet to score.

Hoque and skipper Sultana helped Bangladesh move ahead. Rain interrupted the action after 15 minutes, leaving Bangladesh at 40/2, with Hoque (15*) and Sultana (8*) unbeaten. After the action resumed, Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 16.4 overs.

At the end of 20 overs, Bangladesh was 61/2, with Hoque (27*) and Sultana (17*) unbeaten. The duo fell one short of their half-century stand as Amanjot got her second wicket by removing Hoque for 27 off 45 balls. Bangladesh was 63/3 in 20.5 overs.

Devika Vaidya also joined the party, interrupting Bangladesh's efforts to revive their innings, dismissing Ritu Moni for eight after Jemimah Rodrigues took a stunner at deep midwicket. Bangladesh was 81/4 in 26 overs. Rabeya Khan and Sultana took Bangladesh to the 100-run mark in 29.4 overs.

Amanjot was on a song, getting the big wicket of skipper Sultana, who was dismissed for 39 off 64 balls. Her knock had three fours. Amanjot trapped her lbw to reduce Bangladesh to 103/5 in 30.1 overs. From that point on, it was pretty much over for Bangladesh. Rabeya (10), Sultana Khatun (16) and Fahima Khatun (12*) put in a bit of fight, but a run out of Marufa Akter by Vaidya ended Bangladesh's innings at 152 runs in 43 overs.

Amanjot was India's best bowler, taking 4/31 in her nine overs. Vaidya got 2/36 in her spell of seven overs while Deepti Sharma took one wicket. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 152 (Nigar Sultana 39, Fargana Hoque 27; Amanjot Kaur (4/31). (ANI)

