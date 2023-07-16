Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda win silver medal each in men's and women's 800m race
Updated: 16-07-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 15:16 IST
Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men's and women's 800m race respectively on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Sunday.
Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.
Kumar's earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.
