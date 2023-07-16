Parul Chaudhary wins her second medal with silver in 5000m in Asian Athletics C'ships
Ace Indian long distance runner Parul Chaudhary on Sunday won her second medal of the Asian Athletics Championships with a silver in 5000m on the final day of competitions here.Chaudhary, who had won gold in 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minute 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto 1551.16 of Japan in the 5000m final.
Chaudhary, who had won gold in 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minute 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final. The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35.
Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event. Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men's and women's 800m race respectively.
Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.
Kumar's earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.
