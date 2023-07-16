Indian shooters Shubham Bisla, Sainyam clinch gold medals at ISSF Junior World Championships

Shooters Shubham Bisla and Sainyam claimed gold medals for India in the 10m air pistol for men and women respectively at the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 on Sunday, as per Olympics.com. India is leading the medal tally with two gold medals.

ISSF Junior World Championships are underway at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea. The junior shooting world championships, now in its third edition, will see 90 Indian shooters vie for medals in pistol, rifle and shotgun competitions in the under-21 age category. India's contingent of 90 shooters for the 2023 junior world championships is the largest, followed by Korea's squad of 66. The USA have 43 shooters in the competition.

Over 550 shooters from 44 countries compete at the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023. According to Olympics.com, the 16-year-old shooter Darshna Rathore, an ISSF World Cup bronze medallist, is part of the Indian squad. She will compete in the women's trap event.

India, with 43 medals including 17 golds, had topped the medals tally at the last junior world championships held in Lima, Peru, two years back. Raiza Dhillon, Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat, Bakhtyaruddin Mohamadmuzahid Malek and Naamya Kapoor, who contributed to India's success in Peru, are also competing at the Changwon meet. (ANI)

