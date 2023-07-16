"Australia is best team in world": England women's team wicketkeeper Amy Jones

England Women's team wicketkeeper Amy Jones believes England are a completely different side to what they used to be ahead of Sunday's penultimate match of the Women's Ashes at the Ageas Bowl. As per Sky Sports, Amy Jones said that Australia is the best team in the world. England Women's team stormed back from 6-0 down to level the multi-format series after they triumphed by two wickets in the first ODI in Bristol on Wednesday.

According to Sky Sports, England Women's team wicketkeeper Amy Jones said, "Australia is the best team in the world, they have proven it for many years, and although leading into the series we spoke about how we feel we are good enough to beat them - I think until you do, you are not 100 per cent certain." "It doesn't feel like we're playing a different [Australia] side. It just feels like we're a different side and the way we're going about it is different," Jones said.

She added, "Definitely to get the wins in the T20s, to win the series was huge for us as a group. We've taken a lot of confidence from that and hopefully, we can carry it forward into these last two matches." Despite having momentum on their side, Jones does not believe the mindset of Jon Lewis' squad will change.

She said: "I think everyone is feeling pretty relaxed. We had a good review of the game, looking at areas where we can improve still, which was really motivating as a group after a win. Amy Jnes said, "We've obviously got an opportunity to win the ODI series so everyone is pretty excited about it."

While concluding she said, "We've gone the whole series feeling like underdogs and we're just trying to keep that mentality of acknowledging how good a side Australia are, but sticking to our strengths and trying to put them under as much pressure as possible during the game. It will be a similar mindset I think." (ANI)

