Duleep Trophy: A look at top five performers in the tournament

South Zone ended their long trophy drought by defeating West Zone by 75 runs in a low-scoring final at Bengaluru on Sunday. Once again, the tournament saw some international-level players and some up-and-coming players upping their game in their bid to earn glory for their team and perhaps win a place in Team India. After the conclusion Duleep Trophy 2023, we look at top performers in the tournament:

1).Prabhsimran Singh (North Zone) The Punjab batter, whose elegant, mature century against Delhi Capitals (DC) on a tough surface during the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a career highlight, is an underrated domestic talent, averaging almost 50 in his domestic career.

He continued to impress in Duleep Trophy, topping the charts with 202 runs in four innings of two matches at an average above 50, with two half-centuries. He struck his runs at a strike rate of over 79. 2).Mayank Agarwal (South Zone)

This top-order batter who has played some marvellous knocks for Team India, continues to grind it out in domestic cricket, with hopes of a comeback. With 193 runs in two matches and four innings at an average of above 48 and two half-centuries, Mayank is in the right direction. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. 3).Harshit Rana (North Zone)

Rana is primarily a bowler, but also let his bat do the talking this time. He started off with a brilliant 122 against North East Zone and then valuable knocks of 38 and 31 in a losing effort against South Zone. He also took seven wickets in the tournament, with best figures of 3/84. 4).Saurabh Kumar (Central Zone)

This Uttar Pradesh spin-bowling all-rounder topped the wicket-taking charts with 16 scalps in two matches, including best figures of 8/64. Having travelled with Team India in past, performances like these will help him big time earning the notice of national selectors. 5).Vidwath Kaverappa (South Zone)

Kaverappa won the 'Player of the Series' award for his 15 wickets in two matches, which also included a spell of 7/53 in the final that blew a mighty West Zone comprising of Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal and Sarfaraz Khan away. He took two five-wicket hauls in the tournament. How many veterans will continue their journey back to the national side with such strong performances? How much more youngsters will have to do to earn their national side jerseys? Only time will tell. (ANI)

