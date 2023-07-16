Left Menu

Abha Khatua equals shot put NR while winning silver, Parul and Jyothi clinch second medal

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 16:50 IST
Abha Khatua equals shot put NR while winning silver, Parul and Jyothi clinch second medal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Unheralded Abha Khatua equalled the women's shot put national record of 18.06m while winning silver in a surprise performance, while Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary clinched their second medals in the Asian Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Khatua made a huge improvement of nearly a metre -- 93 cm -- from her earlier lifetime best of 17.13m as she sent the 4kg iron ball to a distance of 18.06m in her fourth throw to finish second behind Song Jiayuan (18.88m) of China.

Her second-best throw of the day was 17.10m.

Veteran Manpreet Kaur, whose national record Khatua equalled on Sunday, took the bronze with a first-round throw of 17m.

Yarraji, who had become the first Indian to win a 100m hurdles gold in the Asian Championships on Thursday, added a 200m silver to her kitty with a time 23.13 seconds.

Ace Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary won her second medal of the championships with a silver in 5000m.

Chaudhary, who had won gold in 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minute 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35.

Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event.

In men's javelin throw, DP Manu added a silver with a best throw of 81.01m while Gulveer Singh picked up a bronze in 5000m race with a time of 13 minute and 48.33 seconds. Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men's and women's 800m race respectively.

Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

Kumar's earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender equality

Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023