Left Menu

"We were far too conservative on tyre management...": Ferrari team boss on British GP performance

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur believes the squad’s lacklustre showing at the British Grand Prix was made worse by them being “a bit scared” about tyre degradation and subsequently playing it safe, as per the Formula 1 website.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:13 IST
"We were far too conservative on tyre management...": Ferrari team boss on British GP performance
Frederic Vasseur (Source: Formula 1 Official Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur believes the squad's lacklustre showing at the British Grand Prix was made worse by them being "a bit scared" about tyre degradation and subsequently playing it safe, as per the Formula 1 website. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth in mixed conditions at Silverstone but slumped to ninth and 10th on race day, with both drivers' strategies hindered by the timing of the late-race Safety Car.

Vasseur also feels there was some hesitation from the team in terms of tyre life – an area they have been pushing to improve after a spate of early-season struggles relative to their main rivals. Frederic Vasseur said, "Starting P4 and P5, we had the feeling after qualifying that we could have done a much better job than this. We can't be happy finishing P9, P10, but now we need to have a deep look on the weekend, not just on the race."

He added, "I think we didn't do the long stint on Friday, we only did a long stint on only the soft compound and Charles was stuck in the garage with technical problems, and we were a bit scared with the deg. "Probably somewhere in our mind was that we had the first races of the season, whereas here we were far too conservative on the tyre management and we didn't push enough."

Frederic Vasseur stated, "We are a bit unlucky with the Safety Car, but this is not in our hands and we don't have to think about this, we have to think about what we can manage, and honestly I think that we could have pushed much more." Doubling down on the situation, he added: "I think it's true that we had much less deg… It was our main issue at the beginning of the season and it was not the case today. Perhaps we had a lack of pace compared to the Mercedes, but not deg."

"The pace is also perhaps that the car is still a bit unstable with the wind and so on. We knew before that Silverstone could be a difficult one for us, but where we lost the most was with deg and the Safety Car." With F1 moving on to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend, Vasseur hopes the layout of the circuit will better suit Ferrari's SF-23 – though stressed the need to be on top form in all areas.

While concluding he said, "The set-up that you are doing, the preparation of the weekend, the Friday that you are doing are key. It will be probably even more so in Budapest because it's so difficult to overtake that it will be crucial." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023