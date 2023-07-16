Left Menu

Akhil Rabindra finishes with a P9 in Round 4 of European GT4 Series

PTI | Misano | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:46 IST
Akhil Rabindra finishes with a P9 in Round 4 of European GT4 Series
Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, signed off the fourth round with a P9 finish in the Pro-AM category at the Circuit Misano, Italy.

This is the second season that Akhil is representing the Racing Spirit of Léman along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion as he drives the Aston Martin Vantage AMR in this season.

Akhil began the round with P10 in Qualification 1 where he finished three laps with a timing of 1:41.881, while his team member Gillion managed to secure P13 in Qualifying 2 for the team with a timing of 1:43.304 finishing six laps.

In the main races of the series, Akhil started Race 1 at P10 in the Pro-AM category and 27th overall in the grid and Gillion finished the race on P9 in the Pro-AM category. They finished 31 laps with a combined timing of 1 hr 01:31.708 mins. In Race 2, Gillion had to retire in unfortunate circumstances mid race as his car came in contact with another car.

''It was a tough weekend for us, the BOP put us in a difficult position to race other cars. We had contact in race two while we were P6 in category and there were opportunities to go further up the grid. We look forward to having a stronger weekend at Hockenheim,'' Rabindra said.

Akhil is currently on 10th position in the Pro-AM driver's classification table with 40 points.

Akhil has had a spectacular domestic season winning the Drivers' Championship in the inaugural season of Indian Racing League. He will be back on the grid for Round 5 of the European GT4 at Hockenheimring circuit in Germany which will take place in the first week of September.

