Left Menu

"Bowled many loose balls, we were not up to the mark...": Harmanpreet Kaur after defeat against Bangladesh

India will face Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:27 IST
"Bowled many loose balls, we were not up to the mark...": Harmanpreet Kaur after defeat against Bangladesh
Team India (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the extra runs leaked by her bowlers and said they were not up to the mark in the opening match after suffering their first-ever defeat in ODIs to Bangladesh. A four-wicket haul by debutant Amanjot Kaur went in vain as Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan's fiery bowling helped Bangladesh clinch their first victory against India in women's ODIs as the hosts registered a 40 runs victory against visitors in the rain-curtailed opening game of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

"We had given at least 20 runs extra. We bowled many loose balls and were not up to the mark," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a post-match presentation. Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan were the stars for Bangladesh in the first ODI, taking four and three wickets hauls respectively in a stunning spell of bowling. With the win Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Marufa concluded with four wickets in her first ODI in Bangladesh, including two with the new ball and two in quick succession in the middle overs. With explosive speed and movement, she astounded India, breaking the back of the chase and recording her best stats in international cricket. The chase was subsequently derailed by three middle-order wickets from legspinner Rabeya Khan. India was plagued by Bangladeshi spinners in the T20Is, but in the first ODI, a fiery spell by pacer Marufa Akter proved to be too much for India, who were bowled out for 113 and lost by 40 runs.

India have a deep batting line-up but their batters failed to come to terms with the variable nature of the surface. "Obviously, in the batting department, nobody took responsibility. No, we are not weak against legspinners but they were really good. We need to focus on rotating the strike, we have done well in ODIs," Harmanpreet said.

India will face Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023