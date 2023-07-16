Left Menu

My target was to hit some good lengths: Bangladesh's Marufa Akter after match-winning spell against India 

"Firstly, our batters did well in these conditions. My target was to hit some good lengths, so I can do something useful for the team. Since I did well at the start with the new ball, the onus was on me to do finish well with the old ball. All the seniors in the team support me and love me, maybe that's why I did well today." 

My target was to hit some good lengths: Bangladesh's Marufa Akter after match-winning spell against India 
After delivering a match-winning spell, Bangladesh bowler Marufa Akter said that her target was to hit good lines and lengths against India in the first ODI match in Mirpur on Sunday. A four-wicket haul by debutant Amanjot Kaur went in vain as Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan's fiery bowling helped Bangladesh clinch their first victory against India in women's ODIs as the hosts registered a 40 runs victory against visitors in the rain-curtailed in the opening game of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

After receiving the 'Player of the Match' award for her exceptional bowling figure of 4/29, Marufa said, "Firstly, our batters did well in these conditions. My target was to hit some good lengths, so I can do something useful for the team. Since I did well at the start with the new ball, the onus was on me to do finish well with the old ball. All the seniors in the team support me and love me, maybe that's why I did well today." A disciplined bowling effort by Indian women, which saw debutant Amanjot Kaur shine with a four-wicket haul, helped the visitors restrict Bangladesh to just 152 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Mirpur on Sunday. Women in Blue needs 153 runs to go one-nil up in the series.

Chasing a low total, India were restricted to 113 with outstanding bowling from Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan. Apart from Marufa and Rabeya, who took four and three wickets respectively, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun also took one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

