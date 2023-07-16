Left Menu

Atwal shoots 71, lies 30th at Kaulig Seniors Major in Ohio

PTI | Akron | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:40 IST
India's Arjun Atwal carded a one-over 71 in the third round of the Kaulig Companies Championship, the third Major for the Seniors in the year, to move to five-over and Tied-30th place here.

Atwal, playing his second Senior Major, had rounds of 72-72 in the first two rounds of the Par-70 course in Ohio. He birdied the third, eighth and 10th holes but dropped shots on seventh, ninth, 12th and 18th.

This is Atwal's first season on the PGA TOUR Champions, a Tour meant for over 50s and his season best was in his debut event, the Celebrity Classic, where he was Tied-11th.

Atwal is the first and only Indian to have won a title on the regular PGA Tour. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2010.

Steve Stricker, multiple winner, and Harrison Frazar, seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions, shared the lead entering the final round.

The 56-year-old Stricker carded the best round of the day with a five-under 65 and is seeking his fifth win of the 2023 season in his 13th start. In his last five starts on PGA TOUR Champions, he has finished 1st-1st-T2-1st-2nd. If Stricker wins, it will be his 16th win overall on PGA TOUR Champions and it would be his seventh major victory on PGA TOUR Champions.

Harrison Frazar (65-68-70) matched his low 54-hole score (203) on PGA TOUR Champions. The 51-year-old is seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions. With a win he would snap a winless streak of over 12 years.

Stewart Cink, making his second start on PGA TOUR Champions, sits in 3rd at six-under after carding 70. World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els sits T4 at five-under. Els bogeyed three of his last six holes to shoot even-par 70 on Saturday.

