Asian Championship Trophy: Pass the Ball Trophy Tour reaches iconic Kalinga Stadium

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, the 'Pass The Ball Trophy Tour' arrived at the iconic Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, President Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey and Director of Sports, Odisha Siddhartha Das graced the event and unveiled the trophy in the presence of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance cadets and officials of Sports and Youth Services Department.

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launched the "Pass the Ball Trophy Tour" campaign at the Asian Champions 2023 highly anticipated trophy launch in Chennai. The goal of the campaign was to inspire young athletes from all around India to see and touch the trophy and one day dream to play for the national team. Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera shares, "Hockey as a sport would benefit greatly from the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai 2023. Sundargarh has a history of producing exceptional athletes, including Olympians, for the national team. We look forward to playing a significant role in the upcoming years."

President of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey shares, "It should go without saying that Odisha is incredibly happy to host the Asian Champions Pass the Ball Trophy Tour at Kalinga Stadium today. India has a long history of hosting major hockey tournaments, and I am confident that the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in 2023 will be a success." Adding last word to the notable event today Sports Director Siddhartha Das shares, "It is a wonderful occasion for us as the Pass the Ball Trophy arrives in Odisha and we get to host the campaign for the first time. India has achieved remarkable success in hockey, as well as in the Olympics, which is a source of great pride for us. I'd like to share that, owing to the Honourable Chief Minister, hockey in Odisha has received great support. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not only promoted hockey only through the hosting of Hockey tournaments but also installed more than 20 hockey turfs has ensured grassroot hockey grows further."

Adding in his closing statement Sports Director shares, "We look forward to the tournament and wish our team the very best." The campaign has seen the trophy travel through several Indian cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna, before arriving at the iconic Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Following this, the coveted trophy will be on its way, through Ranchi, Bangalore and Trivandrum before arriving in the host city of Chennai.

The Asian Champions Trophy is created with care by noted trophy designer Sanjay Sharma from a harmonious combination of brass, aluminium, and copper that has been delicately plated with nickel and gold. Each crystal on the crown, as well as its magnificent design, was crafted specifically for the coveted award, adding a one-of-a-kind touch to its majesty. The tournament is scheduled from 3rd August to 12 August 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The competing teams are: India, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, China, and Malaysia who are travelling to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to compete in this prestigious competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)