Cycling-Poels wins Tour de France stage 15, Vingegaard retains overall lead
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:01 IST
Dutch rider Wout Poels of the Bahrain Victorious team won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 179-km trek from Les Gets, on Sunday.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey heading into the second rest day.
