Cycling-Poels wins Tour de France stage 15, Vingegaard retains overall lead

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:01 IST
Dutch rider Wout Poels of the Bahrain Victorious team won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 179-km trek from Les Gets, on Sunday.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey heading into the second rest day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

