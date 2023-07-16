"I'm an attacking coach:" Paris Saint Germain's new mentor Luis Enrique

French Football club Paris Saint Germain have signed Spanish coach Luis Enrique on a two-year deal. As per the Paris Saint Germain website, Luis Enrique said, 'I'm clearly an attacking coach.' When asked about what kind of coach are you and what you bring to the team, Luis Enrique said, "I think that anyone who has seen my teams play knows a bit about my ideas. I'm clearly an attacking coach. My staff and I want a team that plays from the first minute, a team that doesn't hold back and that attacks. We want our fans to enjoy themselves and the players to enjoy representing Paris Saint-Germain."

When asked about what attracted him to join Paris Saint-Germain, he said, "The main reason is that the directors have a very clear idea of the team they want to build, the project they want to implement based on the resources available to Paris Saint-Germain. And I'm not just talking about economic resources, I'm also thinking about resources in terms of infrastructure. On that basis, I think that this project has everything that a coach of my level needs." He added, "My aim is for Paris Saint-Germain fans to be proud of their team, to be proud of what they see on the pitch, and to enjoy the spectacle. And they will appreciate it if they see effort, hard work, a team that attacks well and defends well, a team that plays together as a united group. If they like that, and I'm sure they do, then they'll be proud of their team."

52-year-old Luis Enrique further went on to praise PSG as he said, "Today, in all the biggest clubs in the world, clubs with this much potential, there are at least five or six different nationalities in the dressing room. You often have to be able to speak three or four languages. Communicating in different languages is part of modern football, it's normal. I see it as an opportunity. Learning French is one of the things I want to do quickly, but I can also speak Italian with certain players, English with others, and Spanish. I think it's very important for everyone to be able to communicate in the language that suits them best, but it's also very important for all the foreign people who come to France and Paris to learn the French language." While concluding he said, "I want you to know that I want to make you proud, I want to give you the feeling that your team works, fights, plays good football and above all that it plays every match to get points without ever backing down. That's what I can guarantee you as a coach. I don't know if it will work, but I'm convinced we can do it, even if I can't predict the results. I hope you enjoy yourselves." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)