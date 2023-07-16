Left Menu

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen sets new European record at Silesia Diamond League

I got my job done." American Sha'Carri Richardson won the women's 100m, with a time of 10.76 seconds. Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek gave the home crowd something to cheer when she comfortably won the women's 400m with a personal best time of 49.48. "Things looked good in training, but I was not quite able to translate it into competition.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:42 IST
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen sets new European record at Silesia Diamond League

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke his own European 1500 metres record at Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Silesia, clocking 3:27.14. The 22-year-old followed the field until the final lap, when he sprinted clear, beating the previous record by 0.81 seconds set in Oslo last month.

He fell short of the world record of 3:26:00, set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj 25 years ago in Rome, by over a second. Kenya's Abel Kipsang finished second, crossing the line almost two seconds after Ingebrigtsen in 3:29.11.

Akani Simbine of South Africa grabbed his second Diamond League 100m win in a row, clocking 9.97 seconds, with the first four separated by just 0.02 seconds. American Fred Kerley took second place, experiencing his first defeat of the season. "I know I am the first to beat Fred this year, we have a good friendship, a good rivalry. I am very satisfied with my performance and hope to continue my good form," Simbine said.

Kerley appeared unaffected by the loss. "I feel good about today's race. Nothing was missing. I got my job done."

American Sha'Carri Richardson won the women's 100m, with a time of 10.76 seconds. She edged out Jamaica's Shericka Jackson by 0.02 seconds, securing her second 100m Diamond League win of the year. "I love the time. I put a great race together. This was a great competition, it was amazing. I executed correctly," Richardson said.

Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela set a new world lead of 15.18m to win the women's triple jump. Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek gave the home crowd something to cheer when she comfortably won the women's 400m with a personal best time of 49.48.

"Things looked good in training, but I was not quite able to translate it into competition. Now things finally worked out," Kaczmarek said. Favourite and world record-holder Armand Duplantis cleared 6.01m to win the men's pole vault ahead of American Sam Kendricks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
3
Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah

Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minist...

 Pakistan
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023