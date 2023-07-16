"Looking for new combinations, preparing for World Cup": India's bowling coach Datta after first ODI loss 

India's bowling coach Rajib Datta supported Indian players after they lost against Bangladesh in the first ODI match in the three-match series in Mirpur on Sunday and said the team is trying a new combination to prepare for the World Cup. A four-wicket haul by debutant Amanjot Kaur went in vain as Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan's fiery bowling helped Bangladesh clinch their first victory against India in women's ODIs as the hosts registered a 40 runs victory against visitors in the rain-curtailed opening game of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The bowling coach said in the post-match press conference that Bangladesh showed a great spirit in the game and they are doing well in batting, bowling and fielding. "It is not disappointing, see it is a game at the end of the day, we win some, we lose some. Bangladesh is showing great spirit, doing well in all disciplines; batting, bowling and fielding. We could not execute our plans as we would have wanted. But there is no disappointment as such. We are also in a transition phase, we are also looking for new combinations, and preparing for the world cup," Datta added.

Datta also praised Bangladesh's 'Player of the Match' Marufa Akter who delivered an excellent spell of 4/29 in the match. "She (Marufa) has been good I have been seeing her from South Africa in the world cup and I saw her in the emerging cup in Hong Kong. She has come a long way and improved a lot," Datta said.

When asked about the extras conceded in the match, Datta said, "Extras are an issue, we will look at it, why it is happening. There are no excuses but we are also playing in conditions like such after a year. However, we will rectify these things." A disciplined bowling effort by Indian women, which saw debutant Amanjot Kaur shine with a four-wicket haul, helped the visitors restrict Bangladesh to just 152 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Mirpur on Sunday. Women in Blue needed 153 runs to go one-nil up in the series. But India was bundled out for just 113 runs.

On Amanjot, the women's team bowling coach said, "She is an all-rounder we are looking at for the future, she has just come into the team, it was her debut, let's see what the future says. It has been a look start for her and she is a fighter." (ANI)

