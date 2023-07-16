Left Menu

Shakib leads Bangladesh to Twenty20 series sweep over Afghanistan with 6-wicket win

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:54 IST
Shakib leads Bangladesh to Twenty20 series sweep over Afghanistan with 6-wicket win
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan put in a captain's performance to help Bangladesh sweep the two-match cricket Twenty20 series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win under the DLS method on Sunday.

Shakib returned figures of 2-15 in three overs before scoring an unbeaten 18 as Bangladesh successfully chased its target of 119 in 17 overs in the rain-hit second T20 international. The hosts finished on 119-4 with five balls to spare.

Shamim Hossain (7 not out) pulled debutant Wafadar Momand for a boundary to confirm Bangladesh's first T20 series win against Afghanistan.

The match was reduced to 17 overs after rain halted the game for more than an hour and Afghanistan put up 116-7.

Shakib won the toss and chose to field.

Bangladesh led the series following its two-wicket win in the first match, overcoming a dramatic last-over hat trick by Karim Janat.

Bangladesh had made two changes from that game with batter Afif Hossain and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud replacing Rony Talukdar and Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan made one change, bringing in pacer Momand in place of Farid Ahmad.

Afghanistan lost a one-off test between the sides by a record 546-run margin, before winning the three-match ODI series 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
3
Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah

Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minist...

 Pakistan
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023