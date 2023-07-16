Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:23 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at the All England Club to win his first Wimbledon title with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory in the final on Sunday.

The Spaniard, 20, beat the seven-time champion to become the youngest man to lift the Challenge Cup since 18-year-old Boris Becker won the second of his three Wimbledon titles in 1986.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

