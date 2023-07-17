Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

The Brazil U-20 international became the youngest player to debut in the Brazilian top flight at 15 years and 308 days in 2020, beating the previous record that was held by Pele. He is also the youngest player to score in Copa Libertadores history.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 00:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 00:36 IST
Soccer-Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Chelsea have signed Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The terms of the deal were not revealed but British media reported the 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract after Chelsea paid 15 million euros ($16.84 million) to the Brazilian Serie A side.

Angelo arrives at the London club after making 129 appearances for Santos across all competitions, scoring five goals and making 10 assists. The Brazil U-20 international became the youngest player to debut in the Brazilian top flight at 15 years and 308 days in 2020, beating the previous record that was held by Pele.

He is also the youngest player to score in Copa Libertadores history. ($1 = 0.8907 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
3
Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah

Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minist...

 Pakistan
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023