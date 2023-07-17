QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon

Following is reaction to world number one Carlos Alcaraz winning his second Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final: NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 23-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

"I have to start with praise to Carlos and his team. What quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You came up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing." AUSTRALIAN TENNIS GREAT ROD LAVER

"Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. "You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I'm sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two."

RAFA NADAL, 22-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION "You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is..."

PAM SHRIVER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE "Can't imagine being 20 years young, winning an extraordinary almost 5 hour final, and speak in your second language in front of royalty, 15,000 and a world wide TV and doing it with such maturity and humor."

PEDRO SANCHEZ, PRIME MINISTER OF SPAIN Huge Carlos Alcaraz! Wimbledon champion in a final that will go down in history. Congratulations!!

SPANISH FORMER WIMBLEDON CHAMPION GARBINE MUGURUZA Enjoy this moment. Wimbledon is something very special!!

REAL MADRID Congratulations on your brilliant victory at Wimbledon, @carlosalcaraz. And congratulations on maintaining top spot in the world tennis rankings. You are a source of pride for Spanish sport and all of the madridistas.

FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE VICTORIA AZARENKA Too good from Alcaraz, too good. What a match!

SPANISH FORMULA ONE DRIVER CARLOS SAINZ Amazing. Congratulations, we are proud of you! (Compiled by Aadi Nair, Tommy Lund and Janina Nuno Rios Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

