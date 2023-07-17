Soccer-Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win Gold Cup
Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mexico's win denied underdogs Panama their first Gold Cup title.
Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup in Los Angeles on Sunday. Edson Alvarez found substitute Santiago Gimenez at midfield and the youngster raced past two defenders and slotted home with the left foot for an 88th minute winner.
The victory was a much-needed one for 'El Tri' after disappointing results at last year's World Cup and last month's Nations League, where Mexico failed to advance from the group stage. Mexico's win denied underdogs Panama their first Gold Cup title.
