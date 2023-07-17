Left Menu

Soccer-Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win Gold Cup

Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mexico's win denied underdogs Panama their first Gold Cup title.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 07:48 IST
Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup in Los Angeles on Sunday. Edson Alvarez found substitute Santiago Gimenez at midfield and the youngster raced past two defenders and slotted home with the left foot for an 88th minute winner.

The victory was a much-needed one for 'El Tri' after disappointing results at last year's World Cup and last month's Nations League, where Mexico failed to advance from the group stage. Mexico's win denied underdogs Panama their first Gold Cup title.

