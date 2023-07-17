Left Menu

Soccer-Nielsen's Gracenote predicts US to win third straight World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:32 IST
Soccer-Nielsen's Gracenote predicts US to win third straight World Cup
Representative Image

The United States are favourites to win the Women's World Cup but their bid for a third straight title faces a strong challenge from Europe's top sides as well as co-hosts Australia, according to Nielsen's Gracenote. The Americans' chances of claiming their fifth victory overall are only 18%. Sweden, Germany, France and England are the main contenders, with a 58% chance the winner will come from this quintet.

Gracenote's forecast, based on approximately one million simulations of the tournament, gave Olympic silver medallists and third-ranked Sweden the second best chance of winning (11%). "Our simulations confirm that World Cup 2023 is likely to be a very open and competitive tournament," said Gracenote's head of analysis Simon Gleave.

"There is a strong challenge to champions and favourites USA from Europe and Australia's home advantage has boosted them to the seventh most likely team to win the competition." Germany (11%), France (9%), European champions England (8%), Spain (8%), Australia (8%), Brazil (7%) and reigning Olympic champions Canada (6%) round out the favourites.

The eight most likely quarter-finalists are Spain, the U.S., France, Germany, Sweden, England, Japan and Australia in that order, while the most likely semi-finalists are the U.S., Sweden, Germany and France. The most likely World Cup final is U.S. v Germany at just under 6%, with the U.S. v France, England, Australia and Brazil - in that order - rounding out the top five most likely finals.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023